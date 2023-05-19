“Sobering” prom prep

Tipp City firefighters and CareFlight flight nurses prepare Tippecanoe senior Allie Garlitz for transport aboard a medical helicopter during Thursday’s DriveSmart Mock Crash at Tippecanoe High School as juniors and seniors prepare for the 2023 prom this Saturday. Garlitz and several fellow students played the part of crash victims as they played out a realistic scenario depicting the dangers and consequences of impaired driving. The event was hosted by Tippecanoe High School and included Premier Health / CareFlight, Tipp City Police, Fire and EMS.

