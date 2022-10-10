Pink Ribbon Girls host Pinktoberfest

TROY — Pink and teal filled the Miami Recreational Trail on Saturday, Oct. 8, during the Pink Ribbon Girls’ annual Pinktoberfest 5K.

“We’re having a great turnout,” community engagement associate Cara Salazar said. “Everybody’s dressed in pink and teal.”

Over 150 runners of all ages and skill levels met at the Hobart Arena Gazebo during the 5K portion of the Pinktoberfest event, running to raise funds for meals, transportation and other support services for local cancer patients.

“Today we had about 150 runners signed up,” Salazar said. “All of the proceeds go to the Pink Ribbon Girls and provide meals and rides to treatment for our clients.”

Runners followed the Miami Recreational Trail along the top of the levy, starting and ending the 5K at Hobart Arena. “This is our fourth year doing it,” Salazar said. “Last year it raised about $151,000 in meals, and $16,000 in cleaning services and rides to treatment.”

“This is where PRG was grown,” she said, “so I think a lot of people like to come out locally and support us. I think it’s a great way to stay active, but also get to hang out with your friends and show off your pink and teal.”

After the 5K, the Pinktoberfest event also featured activities, food vendors and live entertainment on Prouty Plaza in downtown Troy provided by Nashville, Tennesse, based group Leah and the Truth.

“We always have a band play after,” Salazar said. “We have three food trucks here; we have a lot of our pink vehicles here.”

Sponsors for the 5K and concert event included Dave Arbogast RV Depot, Premier Health, Moeller Brew Barn, Buckeye EcoCare, R.B. Jergens and Tom and Pat Robinson.

The Pink Ribbon Girls is a non-profit organization that provides meals, rides to treatment, housecleaning essentials, and peer support, serving those affected by breast and gynecological cancers. Founded in 2002 by breast cancer survivors, the organization has grown since then to offer services in several different states.

“We are spreading,” Salazar said. “We’re trying to keep growing, and we’re doing it with the help of our donors. We actually offer our services in Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus, St. Louis and the Bay area.”

“Peer support is also a big part of what we do,” she said, “because you couldn’t do it without each other. Our motto is ‘No one travels this road alone.”

The group has several other events planned for the fall and winter, including trunk-or-treats and the annual Pumpkin Celebration in Cincinnati. More information can be found online at www.pinkribbongirls.org.

“We have a couple of events that we will be going to,” Salazar said. “Our Pumpkin Celebration is in Cincinnati on Oct. 22; they paint pink pumpkins.”

“That’s one of our bigger events,” she said, “and definitely a fun one to go to.”

