Piqua Community Foundation welcomes Piqua Catholic Future Fund

PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation, in collaboration with Piqua Catholic School, is proud to welcome The Piqua Catholic Future Fund to its family of accounts.

The fund was recently established to support grants to the school for special needs and projects that are over and above the annual budget and help ensure the highest standards of Catholic education endures for the children of the community.

Piqua Catholic School is experiencing tremendous growth, which administrators attribute to young families recognizing the importance of a faith-based education and seeking it out for their children. Since 2017, the preschool has grown 56% and the K-8 program has expanded nearly 33%.

Principal Brad Zimmerman said the fund is intended to ensure the tradition of strong Catholic education, which has a legacy of more than 150 years in the community, continues to thrive well in the future.

“Our alumni, parishioners and school supporters are asking for ways to be involved and help the school. We want to offer those that wish to give to the school the assurance that their gift will be responsibly managed, continue to grow and make a difference for generations to come,” Zimmerman said in a press release. “Through our partnership with The Piqua Community Foundation, we are prepared to help those passionate about the school and with a desire to make a lasting difference in the community a way to make a gift that fits their intentions.”

Donations to the fund are accepted with gifts of cash or stock. The Foundation can be named as a beneficiary of a trust or an insurance policy. Or, loved ones may donate memorial contributions in the name of someone who has passed.

Tax-deductible gifts to The Piqua Catholic Future Fund may be made via check or online gift. To donate by check, make the gift payable to “The Piqua Community Foundation” with “Piqua Catholic Future Fund” in the memo line and mail it to P.O. Box 226, Piqua, OH 45356 or drop it off at 209 W. Ash St., Piqua. To donate online, visit piquacommunityfoundation.org/donate/, select “Dedicate this gift” and designate Piqua Catholic Future Fund in the “In honor of” line.

To learn more about making a gift to the fund, contact The Piqua Community Foundation at 937.615.9080 or [email protected]