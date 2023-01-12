Pioneer Electric supervisor completes leadership skills program

PIQUA — Pioneer Electric District Member Service Supervisor Deanna Wintrow has graduated from a statewide program aiming to hone the skills of the next generation of electric cooperative leaders.

The one-year Cooperative Leadership Edge program was hosted by Pioneer’s trade association, Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives, and required six courses, two assessments and a capstone project. Coursework focused on coaching employees, managing conflict, adapting communication approaches, carrying out difficult conversations and delivering results. The program encourages open and candid discussions with peers throughout the state of Ohio.

“Deanna has done a tremendous job in her role as a new District Office Supervisor. Her willingness to grow in this position makes her a great asset to Pioneer, the member service team, and our members,” says Lisa Benanzer, Pioneer’s member services manager. “Deanna embraced the program by being open-minded to the concepts discussed, and constantly looked for ways to incorporate them with her team.”

Pioneer Electric invests in training and development with the goal of serving consumer-members with top talent and skills. Wintrow, who has been with the cooperative for 28 years, was hired in 1994 as a general office clerk, and in 2009 was promoted to Senior Member Service Representative. In August 2021, she was promoted to District Member Service Supervisor, working out of Pioneer’s Urbana location.