PIQUA — Mainstreet Piqua announced there will be no Farmers Market on Thursday, July 4, due to the Independence Day holiday.

The Farmers Market will return on Thursday, July 11, from 3 to 6 p.m. in front of the Piqua Public Library on High Street.

For more information on the Piqua Farmers Market or other events in Piqua visit mainstreetpiqua.com.