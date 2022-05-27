Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce to transfer Veteran Banner Program to city of Piqua

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — This holiday weekend is a time to reflect and mourn the loss of U.S. military who have died while serving in the armed forces. The Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce and the city of Piqua are grateful for the sacrifices of so many and the freedoms they have provided to all of us.

The Chamber of Commerce accepted, several years ago, the opportunity to manage the veteran banner program, which has been an honor, to say the least. During this time, the number of banners purchased and displayed has far exceeded the veteran committee’s original expectations and the chamber staff.

Now, with a staff of two, in excess of 200 banners currently hung, and the need for a bucket truck with experienced individuals to hang the banners, the chamber needs to relinquish the management of the program.

“Out of respect for our veterans, the Chamber realized the program has grown beyond the originally set boundaries,” stated Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kathy Sherman. “We are thankful for the City’s continuation of the program making our limited staff available to concentrate on Chamber operations and assisting our membership.”

The program will be under the management of the city of Piqua, which has both the equipment and skilled workforce to administer the program into the future. Beginning in November, the city will evaluate the current program and develop a sustainable process to ensure the success and longevity of the program.

Piqua City Manager Paul Oberdorfer stated, “The Veteran Banner Program is a commendable approach to show appreciation for those who have served our country. We are optimistic the program will continue to evolve as it relaunches in spring of 2023.”

Upon completion of the program development, the city will provide direction to the community on obtaining a veteran banner and the guidelines for the program. The city is excited to facilitate this tradition and continue to honor those who have served.