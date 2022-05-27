Piqua Utilities Department awarded Ohio EPA Grant

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA – The Ohio EPA has awarded the Piqua Utilities Department a $50,000 grant from their H2Ohio Lead Service Line Mapping and Inventory Grant Program.

Since 2018, Piqua has been identifying and replacing water valves that contain lead from our water distribution system. The City has mapped and surveyed 300-plus valves, successfully replacing 124 valves. The Lead Service Line Replacement Program consists of updating water service tap cards, hydro-excavating suspected lead lines, replacing lead components and updating information in our Geographic Information System (GIS).

Piqua Utilities Department Director Kevin Krejny stated, “The City of Piqua will have a GIS map with all of our known lead service lines identified by 2023. We will continue to update this map and will make it accessible to Piqua residents through our website.”

The grant will assist with offsetting some of our costs by applying it to labor and materials associated with this ongoing work, including purchasing a mobile GPS to allow accurate mapping of these lines.