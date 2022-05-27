Piqua High School graduation ceremony delayed to 9 p.m. tonight

PIQUA — The Piqua City Schools graduation ceremony will be delayed one hour this evening, Friday, May 27.

Students should report at 8:15 p.m., and the ceremony will begin at 9 p.m.

Based on information Piqua City Schools received from local meteorologists, there are chances of some heavy rain showers up to 9 p.m. They are not guaranteed a clear forecast at 9 p.m., but the chances of rain are much more diminished, so please be prepared if a light shower should occur.

Piqua schools suggest that guests bring a towel to wipe off seats and a poncho or umbrella just in case it is needed.

“Thank you for your understanding. We look forward to a great ceremony for our graduating class!” Piqua City Schools officials said in a statement on Facebook.