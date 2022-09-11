Piqua Arts Council partners with Moeller Brew Barn to host Community Night

TROY — For the second consecutive year, Piqua Arts Council is partnering with Moeller Brew Barn to host a Community Night.

On Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 from 5 to 9 p.m., the evening will consist of art demonstrations, live entertainment, a one-night art exhibit, craft beer and food. This Community Night will take place at Moeller Brew Barn, 214 W. Main St., Troy.

In addition to being a great event, said a Piqua Arts Council press release, 20% of all food and drink sales will be donated to the Piqua Arts Council to support events such as the Annual Art Exhibit, Rock Piqua, Artist Workshops, Creative Classrooms, and new events like Art 4 Everyone and the Bourbon Affair.

Providing live entertainment for the evening will be Steven Gregory, a local musician from Dayton. Gregory first got interested in playing guitar while listening to Dave Matthews, Prince, Eric Clapton and John Mayer. His music encompasses a little bit of everything, from pop, blues, R&B and jazz. Armed with intuition, soulful lyrics and a looping pedal, the talented musician creates an experience for his audience like no other.

Piqua Arts Council has invited father-daughter art duo, Chip & Lydia Williamson, to perform live art demonstrations throughout the evening. Lydia considers herself an abstract expressionist painter and mixed media artist. By day, she is an analytical website manager and by night she is a free-spirited artist who finds her creativity in exploratory experimentation with materials, concepts, and colors. Lydia and her father, Chip, founded the Casablanca Studio & Gallery in January of 2022. The studio is a part of the Front Street Galleries in Dayton, and features new and different themed shows every month.

The evening also presents a one-night art exhibit, featuring some of the area’s finest artists. The theme of the night’s exhibition is rural landscapes. Various local artists will be represented and many of the works will be available for purchase, including pieces by Dan Knepper, Steve Wohler, etc.

Piqua Arts Council is thrilled to be able to host yet another Community Night at Moeller Brew Barn. Their taproom in Troy features over 20 fresh brews, and their menu includes delicious oven-baked pizza, famous “totchos,” 716 Route Beer floats, and more – all of the ingredients for a great time. This event is open to all community members, family and friends. Piqua Arts Council encourages you to support the arts in and around your community!