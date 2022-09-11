Boys Cross Country Roundup

PIQUA — The Troy boys cross country team finished second at the Piqua Night Lights race.

Piqua finished fourth, Covington finished fifth, Miami East was eighth, Milton-Union was ninth and Newton was 12th.

Troy’s top seven included Luke Plaisier, 6, 17:33.0; Kyle McCord, 9, 17:53.9; Noah Zink, 17, 18:17.1; Chet Snyder, 23, 18:31.0; Gavin Romberger, 25, 18:38.9; Gavin Hutchinson, 26, 18:43.2 and Ryan McChesney, 36, 18:58.0.

Noah Burgh finished second for Piqua, 17:03.8.

The rest of the Indians top seven included Braden Holtvogt, 13, 18:01.2; Evan Clark, 19, 18:27.1; Brycen Angle, 22, 18:28.9; Ty Pettus, 39, 19:00.8; Jackson Lyman, 57, 19:32.8 and AJ Burroughs, 19:48.1.

Covington’s Asher Long won the race in 16:32.3.

The rest of the top seven for the Buccs were Tanner Palsgrove, 27, 18:43.6; Calub Hembree, 43, 19:07.6; Preston King, 45, 19:08.9; Beck Wilson, 46, 19:09.0; Calub Ryman, 62, 19:36.9 and Mic Barhorst, 85, 20:05.2.

Miami East’s top seven included Andrew Crane, 15, 18:06.6; Elijah Willmeth, 31, 18:50.9; Clark Bennett, 52, 19:25.5; Josh Amheiser, 76, 19:50.5; Coleton Moore, 81, 20:01.7; Gade Cole, 90, 20:11.9 and Preston Duff, 185, 24:45.1.

Milton-Union’s top seven included Ty Furlong, 20, 18:27.8; Jacob Grube, 47, 19:11.7; Liam Hartley, 58, 19:35.3; Chase Parsons, 63, 19:38.2; John Ritchie, 67, 19:43.9; Andrew Oaks, 74, 19:49.6 and Tyler Shoemaker, 129, 21:31.1.

Newton runners included Seth Coker, 10,:56.5; Liam Woods, 38, 19:00.8; Dylan Bauer, 71, 19:46.1; Jaden Deaton, 84, 20:04.0; Trevor Jess, 125, 21:14.9 and Joe Woodward-Roeth, 176, 24:03.7.

Troy Christian runners included Landon Patel, 41, 19:02.7; Noah Oiler, 187, 25:03.1.

Mason Invitational

MASON — The Tippecanoe boys cross country team finished eighth in the Section 1 race at the Mason Invitational.

The Red Devils’ top seven included Landon Kimmel, 3, 15:56.5; Kalib Tolle, 39, 17:23.4; Will Hept, 56, 17:41.1; Ethan Berning, 84, 18:09.1; Luke Schwieterman, 96, 18:20.5; Dimitri Hartman, 144, 18:56.0 and Isaac Clark, 166, 19:23.3.

Tiffin Carnival

TIFFIN — The Bethel boys cross country team finished 21st in the D-II boys race at Tiffin.

Bethel’s top seven included Austin Hawkins, 65, 18:27.7; Kade Schweikhardt, 85, 19:00.6; Bryce Schweikhardt, 96, 19:12.8; Patrick Firstenberger, 118, 19:41.0; John Daugherty, 153, 20:38.0; Landon Endsley, 161, 20:50.1 and Bronson Mansfield, 187, 22:21.5.

Blackhawk Invite

GREENVILLE — Bradford boys cross country team had three runners at the Blackhawk Invitational.

They included Owen Canan, 2, 18:38.8; Owen Beachler, 37, 23:04.3 and Stephen Stewart, 46, 26:03.3.