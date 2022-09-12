Girls Cross Country Roundup

PIQUA — The Troy girls cross country team finished second in the Piqua Night Lights race.

Covington finished third, Milton-Union was fifth, Miami East was sixth, Piqua was seventh and Troy Christian was 14th.

The Trojans’ top seven included Millie Peltier, 6, 20:54.8; Lily Zimmerman, 9, 21:31.0; Ashley Kyle, 12, 21:44.4; Brooke Davis, 17, 22:10.9; Kiley Kitta, 18, 22:11.0; Isabel Westerheide, 21, 22:37.4 and Allison Unger, 22, 22:48.7.

Covington’s top seven included Elyza Long, 3, 19:58.4; Johanna Welborn, 14, 121:46.1; Kassidy Turner, 25, 22:54.9; Eve Welborn, 35, 23:34.4; Delaney Murphy, 38, 23:39.3; Ella White, 81, 26:12.2 and Kylie Brown, 84, 26:30.8.

Milton-Union runners inclued Savannah Smith, 7, 21:13.5; Kami Schatz, 16, 22:08.8; Ty Parsons, 45, 24:05.4; Jessica Lightner, 54, 24:47.04; Alaina Manning, 61, 25:07.0 and Ciara Gedeon, 118, 29:48.6.

Miami East’s top seven included Maryn Gross, 11, 21:38.2; Kendal Staley, 33, 23:20.6; Addy Fine, 44, 23:59.3; Rhylee Eichhorn, 47, 24:14.5; Kira Cole, 66, 25:27.5; Sarah Weaver, 96, 26:58.6 and Lana McAdams, 97, 27:01.6.

Piqua’s top seven included Isabella Murray, 28, 23:03.4; Ashlyn Gearhardt, 32, 23:15.0; Lucy Weiss, 50, 24:28.3; Lienne Casey, 56, 24:43.5; Reagan Howard, 83, 26:27.8; Addyson Ford, 92, 26:52.1 and Emily Kuhlman, 110, 28:30.1.

Troy Christian runners included Mackenzie Rougier, 58, 24:53.6; Lila Echemann, 68, 25:34.3; Nora Rocke, 95, 26:57.6; Gwen Harris, 98, 27:02.7; Annalise Erdahl, 105, 27:51.2 and Anna Lee, 122, 32:00.7.

Newton’s Gentri Deaton was 99th in 27:17.7.

Mason Invitational

MASON — The Tippecanoe girls cross country team finished sixth in the Section 2 race at the Mason Invitational.

Tipp’s top seven included Morgan Collins, 10, 21:07.4; Libby Krebs, 26, 22:12.5; Gracie Wead, 44, 23:00.8; Katie Landis, 56, 23:21.1; Lauren Anderson, 65, 23:33.3; Belle Standford, 73, 23:40.7 and Madeline Ranly, 79, 23:48.1.

Tiffin Carnival

TIFFIN — The Bethel girls cross country team finished 35th in the D-III race at the Tiffin Carnival.

Eva Fry, 176, 25:20.9; Carmyn Nida, 114, 25:39.8; Kelsie Dallas, 224, 28:07.8; Abby Murlin, 240, 30:23.6; Madeline Moore, 249, 33:22.5; Jewell Tyler, 253, 35:16.6 and Aleiah Fry, 255, 37:20.4.

Blackhawk Invite

GREENVILLE —The Bradford girls cross country team finished fourth at the Blackhawk Invite Saturday.

Bradford runners included Megan Wood, 11, 26:09.7; Emma Lavey, 24, 29:16.1; Isabella Hamilton, 29, 30:52.7; Daphen Lavey, 33, 37:04.9 and Kristen Skinner, 36, 40:13.4.