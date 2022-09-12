Weekend Prep Sports Roundup

CINCINNATI — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team lost to Indian Hill 5-1 Saturday.

Carson King scored the goal for Tippecanoe and Michael Jergens had five saves in goal.

Bethel 2,

Greenview 2

JAMESTOWN — The Bethel boys soccer team came away with a tie Saturday.

“Playing at Greeneview is always tough,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “Tonight was no exception. They are much better than their record indicates. Our kids got behind in the second half, but worked really hard to tie it. We actually created some dangerous opportunities that could have won it for us.”

Jace Houck had one goal and one assist and Kyle Brueckman scored a goal.

David Kasmov had one assist and Noah McCann had two saves in goal.

Milton-Union 4,

Kenton Ridge 3

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union boys soccer team got a home win Saturday.

Carson Brown came away with a hat trick, scoring three goals.

Mitchell Madewell had one goal and Mason Grudich had three assists.

Newton 5,

Lehman 0

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton boys soccer team got a shutout Saturday.

Noah Brush had three goals and one assist and Dan Fisher had two goals and one assist.

Josh Fisher had two assists and Isaac Beidelman had one assist.

GIRLS

Soccer

Bethel 6,

Greeneview 2

JAMESTOWN — Maddie Montgomery and Juli Sprague both scored two goals in the Bethel girls soccer team’s win.

Victoria Layton and Rhyan Rettinger each had one goal and one assist.

Sam Steckel dished out two assists and Jules Flaker and Emma Wasik had one assist each.

Reagan Hallum had nine saves in goal.

Volleyball

Bellbrook 3,

Tippecanoe 0

BELLBROOK — The Tippecanoe volleyball team suffered its first loss of the season Saturday.

“We struggled on serve and could not stop their quick attack on the pins in the first set,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “Second set was settled down and we did much better, but we allowed their serve to break us down for a big run of seven straight points.

“Third set, we were controlling first contact very to have a 17-14 lead. But, again our serve receive could not handle their serve and we were able to only score one more point and Bellbrook closed out the match. We tried to get the ball to our middles, but that was few and far in between.”

Alex Voisard had eight kills and 10 digs and Olivia Gustavson added six kills.

Hannah Wildermuth had 20 assists and two blocks, Savy Dean served three aces and Alexa Mader had two blocks.

Oakwood 3,

Milton-Union 1

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union lost a home match 25-15, 20-25, 25-11, 25-12.

Jenna Brumbaugh had 10 kills, three blocks and 13 digs.

Carly Zimmer had nine kills and 14 digs and Lacey Naff added six kills, five digs and three blocks.

Mylee Jones had 18 assists, three aces and 10 digs and Lotus Snyder added eight digs.

Newton 3,

Greenon 0

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton volleyball team cruised to a 25-8, 25-8, 25-15 win Saturday.

Emma Hemphill had nine kills and 11 digs and Sienna Montgomery had seven kills.

Bella Hall added five kills and Ella Rapp had 22 assists, three aces and seven digs.

Olivia Rapp had three aces and five digs, Ava Rapp had five digs, Kaylee Deeter served three aces and Eva Bowser had nine digs.

Bradford 3,

Northridge 2

DAYTON — The Bradford volleyball team rallied for a 25-22, 18-25, 21-25, 25-20, 15-11 win on the road.

Brooklyn Crickmore had 11 kills and two digs and Remi Harleman had nine kills.

Faith Gray had seven kills and 15 digs and Bella Brewer had 12 assists, seven aces and 14 digs.

Lailah Brewer had nine assists and five digs, Savannah Lingo had seven digs and Kaylin Richard had six digs.