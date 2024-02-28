Piqua Arts Council saw steady growth

Knepper

PIQUA — Piqua Arts Council continued a pattern of stability and steady growth during 2023.

Jordan Knepper, executive director of the Piqua Arts Council, submitted the following report on the Arts Council.

“We were able to continue all the programs from previous years at affordable prices or no cost to the participants,” said Knepper. These continuing programs were:

• January kick-off celebration (for PAC members);

• Creative Classrooms (for K-5th grade school students in both Piqua Public and Piqua Catholic schools);

• Watercolor workshop (in March);

• Dancing with the Piqua Stars (in April);

• Rock and Roll Car Show (in June);

• Rock Piqua (in June);

• Fine Art Exhibition (during the month of September);

• Oil painting workshop (in October);

• Art 4 Everyone – After Dark (in October, for adults);

• Bourbon Affair (in November);

• Sounds of the Season (in December).

To these, we were able to add a pastels workshop in July and a program specifically for children in August, Art 4 Everyone – 4 Kids. In addition, PAC hosted the West Central Ohio Regional Finals for the National Endowment for the Arts’ Poetry Out Loud competition for a 5th consecutive year. We continue to pursue our goal to make all the arts – culinary, visual, literary, and performing – available to everyone, no matter what their age or financial condition. We are also committed to supporting local artists through our series of Home Grown Arts videos (each of which spotlights a local creative), and our Art Spark Awards (small grants awarded to local creatives in need of financial assistance).

All these programs require a stable financial base, which we achieve through a combination of memberships, grants, sponsorships, and private donations. Although our sponsorship monies decreased 20% in 2023 as a result of changing business focus, this loss was offset by a 19% increase in grant dollars. We strive to offer arts experiences that are both high-quality and affordable. That we have succeeded is evidenced by the fact that attendance has been steady throughout the year; and that, when all programs are considered, people from 40 Ohio counties and 19 states attended at least one of our events. It is noteworthy that West Virginia, New Jersey, Washington State, and Costa Rica were represented at our events this year!

Finally, we are proud that Jordan Knepper, Executive Director of Piqua Arts Council, was named one of Ohio’s Top 500 most influential executives by Ohio Business Magazine for the second year in a row. We expect a successful 2024 as we draw on a committed volunteer base, rely on creative and capable personnel, and employ sound financial practices. More information about Piqua Arts Council can be found on their website, https://piquaartscouncil.org.