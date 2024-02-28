Hayner continues to inspire, encourage Troy’s cultural endeavors

The Cotner-Hayner Annex, which was opened in 2023, is located behind the Hayner at 22 N. Short St.This space available at no cost to Troy’s non-profit and community groups; it includes two, large, renovated rooms that have been renovated especially for community youth groups to meet. In addition, there is a nice room for more formal business meetings with a large table and coffee station. Submitted photo Hayner’s 2023 Boo Bash. Submitted photo A Portrait & Figure Study Group painting class led by Shirley Harbaugh at Hayner. Submitted photo

TROY — In 2024, The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center celebrates its 48th anniversary as the premier cultural arts center in Troy and the surrounding Miami Valley area. Hayner continues to serve the area with over fifty art and cultural classes supporting hundreds of students annually, according to a report submitted by Terrilynn Meece, Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s music and marketing manager.

New art exhibits are presented every six to eight weeks featuring local and nationally known artists. Year-round concerts, music series and festivals happen throughout the year that attract thousands to the Hayner and downtown Troy area.

The Hayner is home to over thirty different community groups including the Troy Lions Club, Altrusa International, Toastmasters and many more and we continue to host numerous weddings, parties and celebrations each year.

In 2023, we officially opened our Cotner-Hayner Annex to the public expanding our reach and support of the community. The “Annex” has been specially designed as a place for youth groups to meet and is currently being used by Girl Scouts, Brownies, CISV, and 4H youth groups. It also serves as additional class space.

Our goal is to continue to inspire and encourage Troy’s cultural endeavors. In 2023 the Hayner helped develop a Friday night opening to Troy’s Juneteenth celebrations in conjunction with the local non-profit, Idea Troy. This free event features historic cultural connections in an atmosphere of music and celebration. Hayner continues to meet the needs of the Troy community and excel as the premier cultural arts center in the Miami Valley area. To stay current on all the Hayner has to offer, visit our website at: www.troyhayner.org.