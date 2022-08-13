Piqua Arts Council to host 30th annual fine art exhibition and 4 by 6 fundraiser

PIQUA — The 30th annual Piqua Fine Art Exhibition will be displayed throughout most of September and will feature 180 pieces from artists all over Ohio across six different categories including drawing, oil and acrylics, water media, photography, 3D and miscellaneous works.

The 2022 show will be displayed at Apple Tree Gallery at 405 N. Main St. in Piqua and will open with an awards reception on Sept. 8 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The exhibit will be open to the public free of charge beginning Sept. 9 and running through Sept. 30. The show will be available for viewing during normal Apple Tree Gallery hours: Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Registration for the exhibition is open and will be accepted until Aug. 19. A non-refundable entry fee of $30 ($25 for PAC Members) is required, and includes one ticket to the awards reception on Sept. 8. The total prize money for this year’s show, excluding purchase awards, will be over $4,000. Participants must be at least 16 or older to register, and participants can submit a maximum of two pieces per person with at least one piece for sale. Additional rules, regulations and information can be found at www.PiquaArtsCouncil.org/art-show.

In addition to the annual art show, the Piqua Arts Council will again host the 4 by 6 fundraiser.

Over the years, it has become apparent that owning original artwork is very important. No mass-produced work of art can compare to the energy an original painting brings to an area. Through the annual 4 by 6 fundraiser, the council has created a way for anyone to get started with collecting original art, or to add a new piece to the collection, all without spending a fortune.

Regional artists have donated original works, 4-inches by 6-inches in size, each unique to the artists’ styles. The artwork is auctioned off by the council in order to support their events such as the annual art exhibit, Rock Piqua, artist workshops, and new events like Art 4 Everyone and the Bourbon Affair. Many works of art start at just $5, with bidding taking place on the Piqua Arts Council Facebook page. Bidding began on Aug. 1 and continues until Sept. 9 at 2 p.m.