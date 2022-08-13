Piqua Optimist Club encourages citizens to celebrate Labor Day with Patriotic Pride Award

PIQUA — The Piqua Optimist Club has added a patriotic program to their agenda called the Patriotic Pride Award in addition to their organization of the Avenue of Flags project, which are flags placed in front of homes or businesses on patriotic holidays.

The Patriotic Pride Award encourages participants to decorate their homes or businesses with a patriotic theme for Labor Day. The Piqua Optimist Club plans to annually recognize Piqua residents who decorate for this holiday by using a committee of Optimist members to judge the decorations and choose seven winners in the Piqua area. Only Piqua citizens may nominate a neighbor, business, or themselves for the award.

Signs recognizing the winners will be placed on the property of the winners on Sept. 3. Nominations must be submitted by Aug. 29. Nomination forms can be found on the Piqua Optimist Club Facebook page and can also be picked up and turned in at the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce and the Piqua City Schools Board Office.