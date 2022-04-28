Wednesday Baseball, Softball Roundup

TIPP CITY — The Piqua baseball team used a five-run third inning to take an 8-2 lead and complete a sweep of the seaosn series with Tippecanoe Wednesday at Tippecanoe Junior High.

The Indians, 8-5 overall and 7-4 in the MVL, went on to a 13-3 win — snapping Tippecanoe’s eight-game win streak.

The Red Devils dropped to 12-5 overall and 7-3 in the MVL.

Piqua was leading 3-2 going to the third.

Trent Rudd walked, Evan Hensler had a bunt single and Peyton Offenbacher walked to load the bases.

Owen Shawler and Zane Pratt drew bases-loaded walks to make it 5-2.

Mickey Anderson followed with a RBI single and Brady Ouhl capped the rally with a two-run double.

Pratt was 2-for-2 with four runs scored and a double and Anderson was 3-for-5.

Ouhl had a double and three RBIs and Brayden Offenbacher was 2-for-5 with three RBIs.

Shawler added two RBIs.

Pratt pitched a seven-hitter, striking out four and walking three.

Braydon Bottles was 3-for-4 for Tippecanoe.

Four Tipp pitchers combined to strikeout five and walk nine.

Covington 5,

Northridge 1

DAYTON — The Covington baseball team completed a sweep of the season series with Northridge.

Jake Dilley was 3-for-4 at the plate and pitched a five-hitter, striking out eight and walking three.

Jensen Wagoner was 2-for-4 and Tanner Palsgrove had two RBIs.

Bethel 10,

Milton 2

BRANDT — The Bethel baseball team picked up a win in TRC action.

Gabe Veldman was 4-for-4 with a double for Bethel.

Noah McCann was 3-for-3 and Luke Gray and Kyle Brueckman both had two RBIs.

Braylon Schroeder and Evan Goodman combined on a five-hitter, striking out eight and walking five.

Nathan Thompson was 2-for-2 with a double for Milton-Union.

Peyton Nichols had a double.

Micah Russell, Eric Trittschuh and Nick Walters combined to strikeout three and walk three.

SOFTBALL

Miami East 8,

Greenville 4

GREENVILLE — The Miami East softball team got a big win Wednesday, knocking off Greenville.

“It was a big win at Greenville,” Miami East coach Brian Kadel said. “We had several key hits to score runs. Defensively, we turned four double plays, which were huge to keep Greenville from building any momentum. The girls stepped up and made some big plays tonight.”

Kayly Fetters was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Kiera Kirby and Abigail Kadel were both 2-for-3.

Kyleigh Kirby was 2-for-3 with a double and Kalli Teeters was 4-for-5 with two RBIs.

Kyleigh Kirby pitched a six-hitter, striking out four and walking three.

Bradford 25,

Covington 3

COVINGTON — The Bradford softball team hit seven home runs in a 25-3 win over Covington Wednesday.

Nylani Beireis was 4-for-4 with two home runs and six RBIs and Remi Harleman was 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs.

Zoe Brewer was 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and six RBIs, Austy Miller was 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs and Rylee Canan was 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBIs.

Alani Canan was 2-for-3 with two doubles and Izzy Hamilton was 3-for-4 with a double.

Beireis and Hamilton combined on a four-hitter, striking out three and walking one.

For Covington, Nigella Reck was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs and Karyanne Turner was 2-for-3.

Meg Rogers, Reck and Turner combined to strikeout one and walk three.

Milton 10,

Bethel 6

BRANDT — Milton-Union scored four runs in the eighth inning to defeat Bethel 10-6 in TRC action Wednesday.

Regan Robinson had a RBI single to break the tie.

Carly Zimmer followed with a two-run single and Raegan Fulton capped the rally with a RBI single.

Zimmer was 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs and pitched an eight-hitter, striking out 10 and walking five.

Fulton was 2-for-5 with a double, triple and three RBIs, Jenna Booher was 2-for-5 and Maddie Baker had a double.

Alyson Bird was 2-for-4 with a double and pitched an 11-hitter, striking four four and walking two.

Kaylee Eschete was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Allie Sheen had a double.

Newton 13,

Dixie 3

NEW LEBANON — The Newton softball team picked up a WOAC win on the road.

Ashley Evans had a triple and four RBIs.

Sienna Montgomery was 2-for-5 with two RBIs and Layla VanCulin had two RBIs.

Laci Miller pitched a seven-hitter, striking out three.