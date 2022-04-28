Troy softball team gets second win over Tippecanoe

TROY — The Troy softball team continued to show they are up for every challenge.

And Tippecanoe continued to show its record is not an accurate reflection of its season.

For the second straight game, Troy was challenged by the Red Devils — leading 1-0 after three innings before breaking open the game with six runs in the fourth and going on to an 8-2.

“I think people kind of look at us like Greenville now,” Troy coach Scott Beeler said after his team improved to 15-3 overall and 12-2 in the MVL. “We didn’t lose many games in the conference two years ago. Last year, we only lost the two games to Greenville. We are going to get everybody’s best shot.”

While the Red Devils dropped to 5-12 overall and 4-9 in the MVL, they didn’t make it easy for Troy for the second straight night.

“We know we can compete with anyone,” Tipp coach Michele Stoltz said. “We know we are a good team. Right now, it is about finishing the season strong next week and getting ready for the postseason. At this point that is our season.”

Troy took a 1-0 lead in the first when the first four batters reached base on walks or by being hit by a pitch.

But, Tipp pitched Ella Henn got a double play ball that went from first baseman Ashley Aselage to catcher Ally Broering and back to Aselage at first and a strikeout to escape further damage.

Again in the second, she pitched out of a bases-loaded jam to keep the game 1-0.

“I don’t want to say we were struggling at the plate,” Beeler said. “I think we were having a hard time figuring out the umpire’s strike zone and once we did, we hit the ball.”

That happened in the fourth inning, when the Trojans batted around.

Elise McCann started the rally with a double and scored when Broering had to throw to first base on a strikeout.

After a double by Briana Lavender, Allyson Burns layed down a perfect bunt.

Lavender scored on a dropped fly ball hit by Lauren Fonner, Lily James and Erin Bruce had RBI singles and Abigail Welbaum drew a bases-loaded walk to cap the rally and make it 7-0.

Singles by Lavender, Burns and James made it 8-0 in the sixth.

Tipp avoided further damage when Emily Aselage threw to third baseman Kaela May, who made an amazing play to beat Lavender to third for a force out.

“We had the one bad inning,” Stoltz said. “But, we played some really good defense. That was an incredible play to get the out at third.”

Tipp didn’t go down without a fight, scoring twice in its final at bat.

Ashley Aselage singled and scored on Emma Davis’ RBI double.

Kyla Fry had a RBI single and May doubled, before Welbaum ended the threat.

Welbaum pitched an eight-hitter, striking out two, walking two and hitting a batter.

Henn and Anna Quinn combined on an 11-hitter, striking out six, walking four and hitting three batters.