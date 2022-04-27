Local briefs

Essential Oils event set for April 30

COVINGTON — Saturday, April 30 at 10 a.m. will be the J.R. Clarke Public Library’s second session of Essential Oils with Robbin Adams. This is always a “great time” and includes hands-on essential oil activities! Sign-ups are required so that appropriate supplies can be purchased and/or created for each individual. Contact the library at 937-473-2226 or stop in. There is a $5 fee for the hands-on activities. The third session will be held on Saturday, June 11 at 10 a.m.

Hodge-Podge Afternoon set for May 4

COVINGTON — On Wednesday, May 4 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. will be the Junior High Hodge-Podge Afternoon for grades six through eight. There will be a variety of activities, movies, STEAM projects, etc. In fact, students can even work on their homework. The location will be the Community Room. A staff member will always be present. The Hodge-Podge Afternoon will be held monthly on the first Wednesday.

St. John’s UCC rummage sale set for May 5-7

TROY — St. John’s United Church of Christ, located at 130 S. Walnut St. in Troy, will hold a rummage sale from 4-8 p.m. on May 5; from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 6; and 9 a.m. to noon on May 7. There will be clothing, furniture, toys, books, and miscellaneous items for sale.

YMCA Offers Saturday Night Live

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch is offering Saturday Night Live from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, May 7.

Arrival will start around 5:45 p.m. at the front desk. Gym games/bounce house will start at 6:15 p.m. followed by swimming and a pizza party. Pick-up will start at 8:45 p.m.

This program is for K-6 grade and is $10 for members and $16 for nonmembers. Pre-Registration is encouraged. Register at the Robinson Branch or over the phone at 937-440-9622.

For further questions and information, contact Gage Uderman at 440-9622 or g.uderman@miamicountyymca.net.