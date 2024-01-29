Piqua BOE members thanked at monthly meeting

Sean Ford, president of the Piqua Board of Education, listens to a presentation thanking board members during their board meeting on Thursday, Jan. 25. Eamon Baird | Miami Valley Today

By Eamon Baird

PIQUA — Principals of the Piqua City Schools commemorated January’s School Board of Education (BOE) Month by thanking members of the Piqua BOE for their service to the schools during their meeting on Thursday, Jan. 25.

The principals presented the board with gifts and cards from the students at the area schools. Jeff Clark, principal of Piqua Junior High School, thanked the board.

“Our staff is very well aware and will express openly how supportive they feel on a daily basis from you and the community, so we have a card and a small token of appreciation from our staff at the junior high,” Clark said.

“You guys do this for the kids, so thank you for everything that you do,” Heath Butler, the principal of Piqua Central Intermediate School, said.

In other business, Treasurer Jeremie Hittle, addressed the board with his mid-fiscal year update.

“At this point in time, we are on target, and everything is running well, and the budget is right where it should be,” Hittle said.

Rob Messick, principal of Piqua High School, talked to the board about updates in college credit-plus classes offered at the High School in conjunction with Edison State Community College.

College credit-plus classes are designed to help students earn high school and college credits simultaneously. Two of the new college credit-plus classes offered at Piqua High School will be Introduction to Communications and Fiction Writing.

Messick said that the high school chose these classes after discussing what courses students would want to take as college credit-plus courses.

“Those are the two real big additions,” Messick said.

In other business, the board approved the 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 district calendars.

During the meeting, the board approved the personnel agenda, which included the following new hires: Kaci Bornhorst as school psychologist at Washington Primary for the 2024-2025 school year; Lindsey Clark as nurse at Washington Primary, effective Jan. 11, 2024; Sara Staley as FS-2 assistant cook at Piqua Central Intermediate, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

The board also approved Family and Medical Leave (FMLA) for the following: Anthony Granger from his position as television station director at Piqua High School, starting on Dec. 27, 2023, for approximately six weeks; Pamela George from her position as music teacher at Washington Primary from Jan. 2 for approximately two weeks; Jane Peck from her position as second grade teacher at Washington Primary from Jan. 2 until Jan. 17; Nicole Sale from her position as kindergarten teacher at Springcreek Primary starting on Jan. 28 for 12 weeks.

The board also approved the resignation of supplemental resignation of the following: Hannah Campbell as Varsity Assistant softball coach, effective Jan.16; Aimee Howard as long term substitute at Piqua High School, effective Jan. 16; Lindale Higgins as TR-6 van driver effective Jan. 23; Brad Lavey as head basketball coach, effective Dec. 22; Lori Motter as A-1 aide at Piqua Central Intermediate, effective at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.