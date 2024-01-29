St. Paul’s Church Ps33 Music Community Worship rehearsals begin

Ps33 Music Community Worship rehearsals begin St. Paul’s Church in Piqua. Submitted photo | St. Paul’s Church

PIQUA — St. Paul’s Church invites all regional vocalists and experienced instrumentalists (woodwind/brass/string/percussion) to join the Ps33 Music Community Worship Choir and Orchestra in preparation for the April 21, 2024 Community Worship Gathering, “On Earth As It Is in Heaven.”

● Ps33 Community Worship Choir first rehearsal: Sunday, Feb. 4, at 3 p.m.;

● Ps33 Community Worship Orchestra first rehearsal: Sunday, March 3 at 4:30 p.m.

The rehearsals will take place at St. Paul’s Church, 500 N Downing St., Piqua 45356.

For a complete rehearsal schedule, and to register for the community choir and orchestra, please visit ps33music.com or contact Glenda: 937-265-0141; [email protected].