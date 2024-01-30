Troy Police reports

Police log

THURSDAY

-3:36 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 600 block of South Walnut Street.

-2:06 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Jojo Vapes on Experiment Farm Road.

-11:26 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft on Public Square NW.

-12:06 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Circle K on West Main Street.

WEDNESDAY

-9:38 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1400 block of Henley Road.

-7:59 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at St. Joseph’s House on North Crawford Street.

-7:38 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at the Troy-Miami County Public Library on West Main Street.

-3:04 p.m.: menacing. Kimberly K. Asmondy-Talsma, 38, of Germantown, was charged with menacing and telecommunications harassment.

-9:47 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Dollar General on North Market Street.

-9:38 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Nittsu Shoji USA on Barnhart Road.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.