Piqua boys basketball team has season end with loss to Northmont

CENTERVILLE — The Piqua boys basketball team had an impressive season under second-year coach Brett Kopp.

The Indians 17 wins were the most in a number of years, surpassing the 2006-07 team’s 16 wins in Marcus Bixler’s first season as coach.

Piqua was looking to become the first team since Heath Butler’s 2015-16 team to advance to the district semifinals Tuesday night when the Indians took on Northmont in Centerville D-I sectional action.

But, the Indians struggled at the offensive end from the start against Northmont’s pressure and quickness, losing 65-46.

Piqua closes the season at 17-7. Northmont, 12-12, advances to play Fairmont in the district semifinal Friday night.

Despite an early free throw from Dre’s Sean Roberts, the Indians did not make a field goal in the first four minutes and immediately got down 6-1.

Colten Beougher hit a 3-pointer with 3:31 to go in the quarter to make it 6-4 and five Piqua its first field goal.

Dre’Sean Roberts would hit two free throws and Anson Cox added one as the Indians closed to within 7-8 with 1:41 remaining in the quarter.

But, Northmont’s Chermak Green would close the quarter with six straight points to make it 14-7 going to the second quarter.

Despite six points from Dre’Sean Roberts and a three by Mickey Anderson, Piqua found itself trailing 29-18 at the break.

Late in the third quarter, Piqua made a little run with baskets by Dre’Sean Roberts and Anson Cox cutting the deficit to 38-30.

But, the T-Bolts would quickly take the lead back to double digits, opening a 45-31 led after three quarters.

And Northmont continued to build on the lead in the fourth quarter.

Dre’Sean Roberts finished an impressive career with 22 points for the Indians.

Ky Warner and Tate Kuhlman both added five points.

Dalin Wilkins led a balanced Northmont attack with 14 points.

Green added 11 points and D.J. Williams and Tyrin Sturdivant both added 10 points.

Cedric Works scored six points and Dorian Brew added five points.

