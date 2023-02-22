Boys Basketball Tuesday Tournament Roundup

KETTERING — The Tippecanoe boys basketball team advanced in D-II sectional action Tuesday night.

The fourth seeded Red Devils got past Carroll 44-39, recovering from a slow start in a defensive battle.

Tipp, 21-3, will play second seed Dunbar in a district semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Trent Arena.

Dunbar defeated Oakwood 44-30 Tuesday.

The Red Devils trailed 9-4 after one quarter and 15-11 at halftime.

But, Tipp took a 27-24 lead after three quarters and held on for the win.

Josh Dietz led the Red Devils with 11 points and hit the game-clinching free throws.

D-III

Miami East 67,

Stivers 43

VANDALIA — In a Vandalia D-III sectional game, TRC Player of the Year Wes Enis had another huge game to lead the Vikings to Friday’s district semifinal.

Miami East, 22-2 and the top seed will play 11th seed Indian Lake at 6 p.m. at the Vandalia SAC.

The Lakers are the 11th seed and knocked off Anna 52-49 Tuesday night.

East led 18-10, 28-18 and 44-30 at the quarter breaks.

Enis had 31 points, three assists and three steals — hitting 18 of 20 free throw attempts.

Jacob Roeth had 14 points, six rebounds and seven assists and Bryce Haught had a double-double with 12 points and 16 rebounds.

Devon Abshire scored five points, Mitchel Kemp pulled down five rebounds and Connor Apple had three steals.

D-IV

Troy Christian 66,

Miami Valley 31

TROY — The Troy Christian boys basketball team cruised to a second round win in Troy D-IV sectional action at the Trojan Activity Center Tuesday.

The Eagles, 21-3 and the top seed will play fifth seed Southeastern at 6 p.m. Friday night in a district semifinal.

The Trojans knocked off fourth seed Dayton Christian 59-45 Tuesday night.

Troy Christian opened a 30-15 halftime lead and cruised from there.

Botkins 35,

Lehman 32

PIQUA — In Piqua D-IV sectional tournament action Tuesday night, the Lehman Catholic boys basketball team lost a defensive battle.

The fifth seeded Cavaliers finish the season at 15-9.

Botkins, the fourth seed, advances to play Russia at 6 p.m. Friday night in a district semifinal.