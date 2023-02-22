Crale Builders committed to highest level of craftsmanship, quality, productivity

SIDNEY — Crale Builders Inc. is a general contractor specializing in residential and commercial construction since 1995. The owners of the company, Craig Kuck and Dale Bensman, have been committed to offering quality products and services in the communities that we serve.

Kuck and Bensman have subitted the following report:

We utilize a staff of qualified and experienced design and construction professionals and choose subcontractors and material suppliers who share in our commitment to customer satisfaction. Crale is committed to achieving the highest level of craftsmanship, quality, and productivity. This past couple of years have been challenging but have also been rewarding. The construction process has evolved with market volatility and supply changing issues that require consideration. We have reviewed and adjusted our process and feel that we have developed a process that is organized and efficient to handle the changing market.

As a construction company we have made efforts to diversify so that we have different markets to service. Our sales include new home construction, renovation projects, small jobs, and commercial work. This diversification has allowed us to maintain our full staff of employees over the years. As new home construction has been consistent, our expanding focus of renovation work and additions has contributed to servicing another area of the residential market.

Our projects have included large and small additions, kitchen renovations, bathroom remodels, custom shower installations, basement finish work, and roof replacements. We pride ourselves that no job is too small and when a client has a project in mind, no matter the volume of work, we will assist them with their needs. We have been continuously busy in Shelby County as well as the Logan County, Indian lake area.

Our reputable name has grown over the years, and out of town customers only have a company’s reputation to select their builder. We currently have a project manager dedicated solely to service the Indian Lake area. The current environment has increased the interest in home improvements and small projects, as well as new construction. As a result of the strong market and the efficiency of operations, we were able to have a record year in completed work and sales.

Constructing a new home for us is not only a job, but the process is something that our staff enjoys. Working with clients to design their home and working as partners to construct their home is a rewarding experience. We are as proud of the final product as the owner is of their new home. We have multiple draftsman and project managers so that we can service our clients in a timely manner. Our process allows our clients the comfort of working with the same staff through their entire construction process. From concept to completion, we offer “total project development services,” which includes design and drafting services, construction management, and general contracting on a professional yet personal basis.

Over the past 25 years, with dedication and direction, based on client demands, Crale has evolved into a full-service company offering quality residential and commercial services. Our sales have been steady and the increase in staff has allowed us to keep up with demand. We currently have projects contracted for the year and we are in the design and drafting process with new potential customers. We are looking forward to another year of working with new and past customers to manage the services that they require.