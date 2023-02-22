Employees vital to company’s success

RUSSIA — Francis Schulze Company, located in Russia, specializes in the wholesale distribution of building materials to lumber dealers, retail home centers and door specialists throughout the Ohio, Indiana, Michigan and Kentucky markets.

“Francis Schulze Company would like to thank all of its employees for their longtime commitment. The company’s greatest asset is its employees. They are truly dedicated and strive to meet the highest detailed quality with the desire to maintain extreme levels of efficiency. Company success is dependent upon all of our employees and they are all very much appreciated,” said President Ken Francis.

His report continues:

The company is honored to partner with manufactures of the finest building products available in the industry. Top quality brand names such as Masonite Entry Door Systems, Schlage & Yale Hardware, Superior Aluminum Products (in Russia, OH), Safe-Way Garage Doors, Oppac Pre-finishing, Lift-Master Openers, HB&G Millwork, Gerkin Storm Doors and Mastic Vinyl Shutters. The success of Francis Schulze Company is not possible without the professional support of its business partners throughout the country.

2022 was another positive year of growth for Francis Schulze Company. Single family home construction remained strong, continued progress of the remodel market and our positive growth of prefinished entry door systems added to the overall advancement of the company. Sustaining trend design changes, successful multi-family housing projects and the market share advancement of light commercial door systems has allowed Francis Schulze Company to continue progression in the wholesale building industry.

Growth at Francis Schulze Company also continued with the addition of a new specialized millwork warehouse. The new 12,000 square foot facility allows the company to manage inventory levels, increase product innovation and improve operation efficiency.

The appreciation of our customer base at Francis Schulze Company goes to many levels of support. Residential and commercial property owners, professional contractors and our group of long-time loyal dealers all represent our building products. The positive representation of our product lines has been essential to our continued growth during this lengthy period of economic development in the building materials industry. We say “Thank You” to all of these customers for your continued business support.

Francis Schulze Company welcomes those searching for new entry door systems to their showroom. Featuring over 75 entry door styles and showcasing multiple design trend levels, the entry door showroom is a must see when searching for that perfect fit for your home. This state-of-the-art design center invites consumers to visit the showroom by appointment

(email [email protected]) and leave with digital documents to share with your professional builder and our dealer network.

Anticipated challenges to the company in 2023 will continue. We see these challenges as an opportunity to strengthen our team building principles by working together to resolve these encounters. Rising interest rates and continued economic concerns could have short term effects on the new construction housing market – however multi-family and remodel markets are anticipated to remain strong.

The company promise to quality products, manufacturing excellence and superior customer service while sustaining cost effective principles has made Francis Schulze Company the wholesale distributor of choice for over 60 years. For more information about our company and detailed data about our product lines visit our website at www.francisschulze.com.