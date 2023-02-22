Choice One adds employees, new clients in 2022

Choice One Engineering, a civil engineering, landscape architecture and surveying firm located in Sidney, Ohio, had a year of growth in 2022. The company, founded in Sidney in 1994 (with a second office in Loveland, Ohio), provides services to public and private clients throughout western Ohio, eastern Indiana and northern Kentucky.

“We’ve seen growth in many aspects of Choice One this year,” stated President Matt Hoying. “From the business side of things, we continue to expand the geography we serve and are pleased with our growth in new clients and projects. We’ve also grown in numbers, hiring six new employees in 2022 between our Sidney and Loveland offices.” Choice One was listed as one of the Dayton Business Journal’s Fastest Growing Companies in 2022, landing at No. 33 with 14% growth.

Hoying’s report continues:

Fast growth, however, is not the award the company values the most. This year our employees voted Choice One the No. 1 Best Firm to Work For in the Nation according to engineering industry leader ZweigGroup. This is the fifth time that Choice One has been named the No, 1 civil engineering company to work for in the nation. Time and again, our employees work to make Choice One a great place to work, and we’re excited to continue enhancing our culture, workplace, and relationships to stay atop this list.

Choice One was also awarded the No. 1 Small Category Dayton Business Journal Best Place to Work for the fourth time in a row in 2022. National recognition in the engineering industry is amazing, but the DBJ’s award doesn’t differentiate among industries for its award. The regional recognition of a “Best Place to Work” is a testament to the dedication and work ethic of our company. There are some amazing companies in the Miami Valley and it’s an honor to be at the top of that list.

The company, now 70 strong between its two offices, has been busy designing projects throughout the region with lasting impact. “This year, the Downtown Sidney Streetscape passed the 20-year mark. That area, which includes the infrastructure around the Shelby County Courthouse, still looks fresh and functions well. Over the past year, the city has really put a focus on enhancing the environment around the courthouse square, and we’re excited to see that original design still being used to create excitement in Sidney.

Choice One took time in 2022 to enhance the communities it serves in other ways as well. The Community Blood Center’s Blood Mobile makes regular stops at Choice One every eight weeks, and through these blood drives at Choice One alone, 406 lives have been impacted by the gift of blood. The company, its employees, and its clients have also donated to many local organizations including funding the Miami Valley Down Syndrome Association’s summer picnic and sponsoring rooms and organizing food drives for the Dayton and Cincinnati Children’s Hospitals’ Ronald McDonald Houses.

The generosity of our employees and clients is humbling. Not only do employees open their pocketbooks, but they also volunteer their time and talents to worthy organizations throughout the Miami Valley. I can’t wait to see what 2023 has in store for Choice One.

Choice One develops public and private infrastructure projects in the Sidney-Shelby County area including projects in Sidney, Fort Loramie, Russia, Jackson Center, Anna, Minster, New Bremen, New Knoxville, Buckland, Cridersville, Spencerville, Wapakoneta, St. Marys, Greenville, Fort Recovery, Piqua, Troy, Covington, Tipp City, West Milton, Russells Point, West Liberty and Delphos.