Piqua boys win first league track and field title since 1973

TROY — Piqua track and field coach Travis Nees must have had a premoniton of what was about to take place Thursday night at the MVL track meet.

“I checked the banner in the gym,” Nees said. “1973 was our last league title (in boys track).”

The Indians added one to the banner Thursday, winning the MVL boys title.

Piqua finished first with 153.5 points.

Troy was second with 141 and Tippecanoe was third with 126.

“Three years ago, we didn’t score a point in the GWOC meet,” Nees said. “That just tells you how far we have come. It shows how much we have improved our depth. The guys did a great job.”

With just the 1,600 relay and boys pole vault remaining, Piqua held a six-point lead over Troy.

But, the 1,600 relay team anchored by Ryan Brown won in 3:32.15 and the Troy did not score in the event, locking up the title for the Indians.

“Those guys knew what they had to do and they went out and did it,” Nees said.

Adding another year to the banner in the gym.

Piqua scored a possible 38 out of 40 points in the relays.

Along with the 1,600 relay, Jasiah Medley anchored the 400 and 800 relays to victory in 43.95 and 1:32.69 and the 3,200 relay was second in 8:49.02.

Medley added wins in the 100, 10.83 and 200, 22.10.

“This is much better weather,” Medley said after winning the 200. “Now, hopefully we (the team) can go out and finish this thing off. I won them both (the 100 and 200) last year, but the races were closer this year. I was happy with how I did in all four races. I finally got a PR in the 100. I am still not there yet in the 200.”

Caleb Lyons won the shot put, 46-11 1-2 and was third in the discus, 115-5 and Brown won the 400, 51.53.

Noah Burgh took second in both the 1,600, 4:43.60 and 3,200, 10:17.39.

Drake Owen took second in the high jump, 5-10 and Landon Hare took third in the shot put, 40-11 1-4.

TROY

Gavin Hutchinson led Troy, sweeping the 800 and 1,600 for the second straight year.

Hutchinson won the 1,600 in 4:42.30.

“I won both last year, so I wanted to do that again,” Hutchinson said. “The plan is always to save a little bit for the 800, but the Piqua kid (Noah Burgh) was so strong, I had to use my legs more than I wanted to.”

In the 800, Hutchinson was leading when Konnor Weaver of Stebbins sprinted into the lead at about the 600-meter mark.

As they came off the curve, Hutchinson took the lead and pulled away with a win in 2:05.72.

“I wasn’t real sure what was going on there,” Hutchinson said about Weaver. “That was kind of a crazy move. I knew I had the kick at the end and I need to go. Even though I had to use more in the 1,600 then I had planned, it all worked out.”

Jack Kleinhenz scored in four events for the Trojans.

He won the long jump, 21-7 and took third in the high jump, 5-10; the 110 hurdles, 15.69 and the 300 hurdles, 42.45.

Braden Coate won the 3,200 in 10:15.79 and Devin Strobel and Austin Zapfe gave Troy a 1-2 finish in the discus.

Strobel won with a throw of 137-6 and Zapfe was second with a distance 115-6.

Strobell added a second in the shot put, 44-9 1-4 and Ethan Martin was second in the pole vault 13-0.

Colin Stoltz took second in the 100, 10.97 and third in the 200, 22.91 and Kyle McCord was third in the 1,600, 4:48.80.

The 800 relay had a second-place finish, 1:34.43.

TIPPECANOE

Grayson Ring won the high jump for the Red Devils, 6-0 and was second in the 200, 22.33.

Gavin Garlitz won the 110 hurdles, 15.29 and took second in the 300 hurdles, 42.30.

Also winning was the 3,200 relay, 8:38.95.

Taking second was Alan Murray, 800, 2:07.02 and the 1,600 relay, 3:34.45.

Finishing third were Charlie Stueve, 400, 52.65; John Miller, 800, 2:07.39 and Dylan Taylor, 3,200, 10:25.91.