Troy girls win 11th straight conference title in track and field

TROY — The Troy girls track and field team continued an amazing tradition at the MVL track and field meet Thursday at Troy Memorial Stadium.

The Trojans made it 11 straight conference track and field titles — with the first nine coming in the GWOC.

Troy won with 194.66 points, while Tippecanoe was second with 115.33. Piqua finished fifth.

And as easy as the Trojans make it look, it comes with a lot of hard — and the efforts of the whole team.

“These girls are really tough,” Troy coach Kurt Snyder said. “I think the competition they face in practice is huge. We were really fortunate that at five or six invitationals this year, they let us bring our B team. Some of those girls were disappointed to not be competing tonight, but they were all pulling for each other.”

And as always, the Trojans got contributions from everyone and showed an impressive amount of depth that no one else could match.

“We were scoring two girls in almost every event,” Snyder said. “We had athletes competing in three or four events and scoring in all of them. Leah (Harnish) improved her school record in the 100, set a new school record in the 400 and just missed a school record in the 200.

“Sophie Fong finished an undefeated season in the pole vault and is ranked second in the state. Anna Boezi in the hurdles and relays, Renee Kovacs in the 3,200, Madison Harkins in the shot put. Ebony Six was our number three thrower in the discus last year and she wins the league this year. Ava McCoy wasn’t even on varsity last year and she runs on two relays that score and takes third in the 400. Getting Hannah Falknor back this week is only going to make our relays stronger.”

Harnish’s time in winning the 400 (56.64) not only broke Gracie Huffman’s school record, it is the fastest time in the state this season. She was second to Piqua’s Camilla Nicholas in the 100, 12.30 and 200, 25.43.

“If you are faster than Gracie Huffman, you are fast,” Snyder said.

Harnish surprised herself.

“Love it, love it,” Harnish said about the weather. “We finally had some warm weather run in. I wasn’t expecting that (56.64) in the 400. I didn’t know that it was the fastest time in the state, but that won’t hold. Other girls are going to start turning in faster times, so I have to keep pushing myself. Camilla (Nicholas) is a great runner. Congratulations to her.”

Boezi continued her battle with Kelsey McClurg of Tippecanoe in the hurdles.

She was second in the 100 hurdles, 15.57 and won the 300 hurdles, 46.94.

Also winning were Fong, pole vault, 12-0; Harkins, shot put, 34-10 1-2; Six, discus, 111-6; Kovacs, 3,200, 11:56.68; and the 1,600 relay (McCoy, Harnish, Kara Steinke, Boezi), 4:16.72.

Also taking second was Lena Walker, discus, 110-0. Kaylee Ludy and Josie Kleinhenz tied for second in the high jump, 4-10.

Finishing third were Kiyah Baker, shot put, 32-0 1-2; Hannah Duff, pole vault, 10-0: Deanna Rohlfs, 100 hurdles, 16.88; Falknor, 100, 12.64 and 200, 26.56; McCoy, 400, 62.99; the 400 relay (Ansley Spence, Trinity Hurd, Makenzi Metz, Falknor), 51.62; the 800 relay (Steinke, Hurd, McCoy, Leah Reddick), 1:52.26; and the 3,200 relay (Millie Peltier, Ashley Kyle, Isabel Westerheide, Claire Harju), 11:01.96.

PIQUA

Nicholas had a big night for the Indians.

She swept the 100, 12.13 and 200, 25.09 and took second in the 400, 59.03.

“This was a lot better weather,” Nicholas said. “I am still looking to get down in the 11s (100) and 25s (400) but I am close. Leah (Harnish) is a great runner and I am just not the 400 runner I used to be. I am more focused on the 100 and 200. I was really happy with the way I ran tonight.”

TIPPECANOE

McClurg won the 100 hurdles, 15.18 and took second in the 300 hurdles, 47.37.

Annie Sinning won the 1,600, 5:22.35 and took third in the 800, 2:27.53; Alex Foster won the 800, 2:23.69 and anchored the 3,200 relay to a win in 10:39.13.

Also winning was the 400 relay, 51.05 while Shelby Hept and Isa Ramos had a 2-3 finish in the 3,200.

Hept was second in 12:13.85 and Ramos was third in 12:18.01.

Alissa Magoto tied for second in the high jump, 4-10.