Piqua Chamber celebrates Top 100 students

Piqua High School celebrated their Top 100 students during a ceremony at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field on May 10, 2023. The event was hosted by the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce with lead sponsor French Oil Mill Machinery. Sixteen seniors earned the Top 100 Award for the fourth time. They include: (in alphabetical order)Mark Alexander, Olivia Anthony, Nathan Buecker, Colten Byron, Rachel Cavender, Torrence Foster, Reagan Howard, Zoe Leasure, Brady Ouhl, Zane Pratt, McKenna Reindel, Sam Schmiesing, Kirsten Shaneyfelt, Brayden Soliday, and Matthew Weiser.

Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings