Vandalia-Butler edges Troy for MVL title in boys track and field

TROY — It came down to the final event between the Troy and Vandalia-Butler boys for the team title at the MVL track and field meet Friday night at Troy Memorial Stadium.

And in the end, Butler scored enough points in the pole vault to win the team title by seven-tenths of a point.

Butler finished with 132 points, Troy was second with 131.3, Piqua was third with 120 and Tippecanoe was fourth with 115.5.

Devon Strobel led the Troy boys, sweeping the shot put, 48-0 1-2 and discus, 161-10.

Troy also set four meet records.

Gavin Hutchinson set a meet record in winning the 400 in 50.31 and Troy sett meet records in three relays.

The 400 relay won in 43.0; the 800 won in 1:31.51 and the 1,600 relay won in 3:28.58.

Taking second for the Trojans were Braeden Verceles, 110 hurdles, 15.49; Michael Tucker, 300 hurdles, 43.03 and YanCarlo Fuentes, discus, 127-10.

Kyle Knorpp had a third-place finish in the shot put, 45-7 1-4.

Piqua got wins from Colten Beougher, long jump, 21-6 and Rayshawn Garrett, 300 hurdles, 42.08.

Taking second were Ryan Brown, 100, 10.98; Noah Burgh, 3,200, 9:51.82; Hayden Barker, shot put, 47-1 1-2; Lucas Huelskamp, pole vault, 13-6 and the 3,200 relay, 8:55.37.

Taking third were Brown, 200, 22.60 and 400, 50.72; Burgh, 1,600, 4:31.09; Elijah Frazier, high jump, 5-10; the 800 relay, 1:33.46 and the 1,600 relay, 3:34.85.

Tippecanoe freshman Landon Kimmel smashed the meet records in both the 1,600 and 3,200 by almost 20 seconds.

He won the 1,600 in 4:19.66 and 3,200 in 9:43.01.

Also winning for Tipp was the 3,200 relay, 8:45.69.

Stanley Clyne took second in the 200, 22.21 and long jump, 20-7 3-4 and third in the 100, 11.11.

Also taking third were Lucas Merry, 300 hurdles, 43.41; Gavin Newburg, discus, 120-11 and Oliver Murray, pole vault, 13-0.