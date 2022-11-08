Piqua Chamber seeks nominations for annual awards

PIQUA — The Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for numerous awards to be handed out during its annual awards banquet in January.

“Order of George”

Nominations are sought for the next recipient of the highest and most prestigious “Order of George” award. The award is presented annually to a Piqua resident, to honor an individual who exemplifies the best in volunteer and community service.

Do you know of a deserving co-worker, friend, relative, or neighbor who is always willing to go the extra mile in an effort to make the Piqua community a better place to live and work?

The nominee must be living in the greater Piqua area or spend a significant portion of his/her time in greater Piqua (i.e. volunteering, work, etc.); must have contributed extensively of their time and talents in promoting and enhancing the quality of life in the greater Piqua area; the nominee must have demonstrated extensive and diverse participation, leadership and support in public and/or private civic endeavors over a significant period of years; the volunteer participation must be without regard to personal or professional gain; and the nominee should be a positive role model in the community and/or in his/her profession.

“Business Person of the Year” Award

The Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations until 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, for the “Business Person of the Year” award.

Nominees should have their business located within the 45356 zip code; they should be actively involved with the enhancement of the City of Piqua including their business, community, and/or the Chamber of Commerce; this person should be active in the betterment of the business community; the recipient should be recognized as a leader in the community; and this person should be successful in their chosen professional.

“Cheryl Stiefel-Francis Award of Nonprofit Excellence” Award

Nominations are sought for the “Cheryl Stiefel-Francis Award for Nonprofit Excellence.”

The award was established in 2019 in order to honor the outstanding work completed by former Miami County Foundation Executive Director Cheryl Stiefel-Francis, on behalf of the nonprofit organizations she served for many years prior to her passing in January 2018. Stiefel-Francis’ passion in life was to serve and this award recognizes an individual who has made exceptional contributions in the nonprofit community. The award is presented annually at the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner.

Nominees should possess leadership with a reputation for excellence within the nonprofit community, as well as with the public at large; they may not be an elected official; the individual must serve the Piqua community and have a positive impact on its citizens; the nominee should have a reputation for integrity in dealings with clients, volunteers, staff or other individual/groups; the mission/objective/goals of the organization reflects a community need; and the individual should exemplify excellence and innovation in programs, projects and partnerships.

Applications for all nominations are available at the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce or online at www.piquaareachamber.com. The deadline for accepting nomination applications is Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at 5 p.m.

Please contact Kathy Sherman at 937-773-2765 or email [email protected] should you have questions.