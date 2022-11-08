NEWTON — Sugar Grove Road will be closed between State Route 48 and Rench Road for culvert replacement. The road will be closed from Tuesday, Nov. 8 through Friday, Nov. 11. The road will be closed 24 hours a day through the dates previously mentioned.

Bradford-Bloomer Road will be closed between Klinger and Horatio roads for ditching. The road will be closed 24 hours a day from Tuesday, Nov. 8 through Thursday, Nov. 10 at 3 p.m.

For more information on these road closures, call the Miami County Engineer’s office at 937-440-5656.