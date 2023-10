PIQUA — There will be a fall rummage and bake sale at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Piqua on Friday, Nov. 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The sale will feature Christmas and various household items in addition to clothing, shoes, jewelry, books and toys.

St. John’s Lutheran Church is located at 248 Wood St. The facility is handicap accessible, and guests can enter from the parking lot entrance.