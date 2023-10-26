Tipp City American Legion Post 586 upcoming events

TIPP CITY — Tipp City American Legion Post 586 has announced several upcoming events.

Below is a list of events at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586:

• Sunday, Oct. 29, features the weekly Sunday breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m., including eggs your way, pancakes, waffles, bacon, sausage, potatoes, biscuits, sausage gravy, toast, fruit, coffee and juices. The total cost for this plentiful meal is $9. You are invited to bring your family and friends for an enjoyable breakfast and an inviting atmosphere.

• Thursday, Nov. 2, the post will have euchre at 7 p.m.; the cost is $5 to participate. Please come out and enjoy lively games of euchre.

• Friday, Nov. 3 the post will feature its monthly fish and chicken fry. A choice of fried fish, chicken chunks, or both are offered for $10. French fries, hush puppies and coleslaw will round out the meal. Serving starts at 6 p.m. until gone.

• Sunday, Nov. 5, features the weekly Sunday breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m., including eggs your way, pancakes, waffles, bacon, sausage, potatoes, biscuits, sausage gravy, toast, fruit, coffee and juices. The total cost for this plentiful meal is $9. You are invited to bring your family and friends for an enjoyable breakfast and an inviting atmosphere.

The Legion Post is conveniently located at 377 N. Third St., Tipp City with plenty of parking in back of the Post. Please come out and enjoy these events that are open to the public.