Piqua churches merge

PIQUA — Two Piqua-based churches have decided to become one following a vote held this past weekend.

Piqua Baptist Church and Cornerstone Church are beginning the process of joining forces to become one congregation.

Piqua Baptist Church, located at 1402 W High St., has been faced with ongoing decline in membership said church elder Paul Sulenberger. The church was established in 1811 and, as of recent months, had a congregation of around 50. Perhaps most concerning is that there are no younger members among the congregation.

Cornerstone Church, which formerly met at rented worshipping place on state Route 185 was established around eight years ago and is not only growing, but is blessed a younger group of worshipers.

Another problem facing Piqua Baptist Church said Sullenberger was, “We have had no full-time minister for more than three years.”

Following months of discussion church elders decided that merging the two churches was “mutually beneficial” for all, said Sullenberger. “We both share the same Baptist theology.”

Pastor Jamie Wellman, who was the pastor at Cornerstone Church will now head the joint congregation which will retain the name Piqua Baptist Church who said the merger is “a positive thing.”

What lies ahead as the two churches become one is mostly legal in nature.

“New church, new structure, new bi-laws,” said Sullenberger.

Although the paperwork is still in the works, the new Piqua Baptist Church is already meeting as one church “family.”