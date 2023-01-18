Tuesday Basketball Roundup

MIAMISBURG — Playing without Hollis Terrell, the Troy boys basketball team dropped a road game with Miamisburg 59-53 Tuesday night.

The Trojans fell to 10-4 on the season, while Miamisburg improved to 8-7.

Troy trailed 13-9, 32-24 and 45-35 at the quarter breaks.

Noah Davis led the Trojans with 16 points and Nick Prince scored 13 points.

Isaac Phillips netted 12 points and Kellen Miller scored six points.

Piqua 55,

Milton-Union 40

PIQUA — The Piqua boys basketball team got off to a fast start Tuesday night at Garbry Gymnasium and Milton-Union, playing without injured Blake Brumbaugh, could never catch up.

Piqua improved to 12-3 on the season and will play at Tippecanoe Friday night.

Milton-Union dropped to 9-5 on the season.

The Indians went on an 16-0 run to take a 21-4 lead early in the second quarter.

Piqua led 14-4, 33-13 and 41-27 at the quarter breaks.

Dre’Sean Roberts scored 18 points to lead all scorers and pace Piqua.

Bryson Roberts added 12 points, Ky Warner scored 10 and Anson Cox finished with eight points.

Cooper Brown had 14 of his 16 points in the second half and pulled down six rebounds for Milton-Union.

Tyler Kress added eight points, Gavin Guess scored six points and Braden Schaurer added five points.

Tippecanoe 76,

Stebbins 42

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys basketball team improved to 11-1 overall and 9-0 in the MVL.

The Red Devils will host Piqua Friday night.

Tipp led 19-4, 37-19 and 57-33 at the quarter breaks.

Ansonia 64,

Covington 59

COVINGTON — The Covington boys basketball team dropped to 4-11 on the season Tuesday night.

Covington trailed 19-11 after one quarter, but led 32-31 at halftime and 43-41 after three quarters.

But, Ansonia used a 23-point fourth quarter to rally.

Britton Miller led Covington with 19 points.

Bryson Hite and Brogen Angles both scored 14 points and Tanner Palsgrove added nine points.

Lehman 56,

Miss Valley 35

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic boys basketball team improved to 9-5 on the season Tuesday night.

Lehman led 15-10, 25-12 and 39-22 at the quarter breaks.

Justin Chapman had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Donovan O’Leary added 10 points and 17 rebounds.

Daniel Carlisle scored 11 points and Da’Ron Pride and Devin Pride scored seven points each.

GIRLS

Troy Christian 57,

Newton 56 2 OTs

Troy Christian improved to 6-10 on the season, while Newton dropped to 7-9 on the season.

PLEASANT HILL — The Troy Christian girls basketball tean won a double overtime thriller Tuesday night on the road.

Troy Christian led 12-11, 24-23 and 34-30 at the first three quarter breaks.

Newton rallied to tie the game at 45 at the end of regulation and after the first overtime it was 51-51.

Layla VanCulin led Newton with 14 points and Reese Hess scored 13 points.

Felicity Harbour had eight points and Emma Sazkal added six points.

Kinzie Peters scored five points in the two overtime periods.

