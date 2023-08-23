Piqua City Commission tables rental inspection program

By Jill Summerville

For Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — A proposal for a rental inspection program was again tabled, after a third reading, by the Piqua City Commission on Tuesday, Aug. 15

According to meeting minutes, the reasons for tabling the ordinance included landlords’ concerns about having sufficient time, money, and resources to comply with the regulations in a timely manner in order to avoid incurring a $65 annual fee, if adopted, as well as tenants’ concerns about the rental inspection program signifying regulatory overreach by the city of Piqua.

Community and Economic Development Director Chris Schmiesing stressed the urgency of resolving code compliance issues. Schmiesing said that while 80% of the code compliance issues in the city were resolved, 60% of the residences where code compliance issues were reported were rental properties.

In other business, the Piqua City Commission approved the following:

• A resolution to accept a $100,000 CARES Act grant from The Ohio Department of Development for water upgrades on Ridge Street. The total cost of the project is estimated at $240,000. Bids will begin in 2024, and the project should be completed in the same year.

• Three resolutions proposing guidelines and formulas for handling the cash reserves for the sewer, stormwater, and water fund. Assisted by the financial consultant Sawvel and Associates Inc., the City of Piqua drafted guidelines similar to those used by the power department. The fund for the sewer will not go below $7.6 million. Utilities Director Kevin Krejny said these guidelines could lower utility rates.

• A resolution authorizing City Manager L. Paul Oberdorfer to enter into legislation with The Ohio Department of Transportation for the Looney Road Resurfacing Project from County Road 25A to East Ash Street. Looney Road will be milled and resurfaced, and it will also receive new pavement markings.

• Voted to rename Great Miami River Trail Bridge the Atomic City Bridge at Goodrich Giles Park on South Main Street.

The writer is a regular contributor to Miami Valley Today.