Tuesday Boys Roundup

PIQUA — Covington boys golf school records continue to fall on the front nine at Echo Hills Golf Course.

Earlier this season, Matt Dieprink shot a 30 for the new nine hole individual record.

Tuesday, the Buccs shot a new school record for nine holes in a 146-230 win over Northridge, recording 10 birdies.

Dieperink had three birdies in a one-under par 35 to take medalist honors.

Sam Grabeman had two birdies in an even-par 36 and Bryson Hite had three birdies in a one-over par 37.

Cameron Haines and Connor Humphrey both had one birdie each in shooting 38s and Brodie Manson added a 44.

Lehman 166,

Milton-Union 190

SIDNEY — On the west nine at Shelby Oaks Golf Course, Lehman picked up a TRC win.

Henry Petersen was medalist with 37 for the Cavaliers.

Rounding out the top four were Jack Williams 42, Noel Petersen 43 and CJ Olding 44.

Milton-Union’s top four were Colin Fogle 38, Zach Lovin 44, Austin Hodkin 53 and Brian Wooddell 55.

Bethel 172,

Miami East 172

ST. PARIS — The fifth man tiebreaker was the difference in a TRC match on the front nine at Lakeland Golf Course.

Bethel scores were Joshua Fiery 41, Logan Norris 43, Ben Sonnanstine 43, Mike Halleg 45, Ethan Tallmadge 45 and Gabe Veldman 51.

Camren Monnin was match medalist for Miami East with 38.

Other Viking scores were Connor Apple 42, Fletcher Harris 45, Owen Haak 47, Keidan Pratt 51 and Brody Antonides 54.

SOCCER

Tipp 9,

Greenville 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team cruised to a MVL win.

Caleb Ransom had two goals and two assists and Landon Haas had two goals and one assist.

James Miller had one goal and one assist and Carson King, Dominic Neilson, Beckett Trzeciak and Grant Vonderheide score one goal each.

Dominic Mendiola had two assists and Keegan Fowler had one assist.

Michael Jergens had the shutout in goal.

Piqua 1,

Xenia 0

PIQUA — The Piqua boys soccer team got an MVL win Tuesday night.

Josh Heath had nine saves in goal.

Milton-Union 1,

Brookville 1

WEST MILTON —The Milton-Union boys soccer team played to a 1-1 tie Tuesday night.

Titus Copp had the goal on an assist from Jacob Fraley.

Tyson Wright had 10 saves in goal.

Dayton Christian 7,

Newton 1

DAYTON — The Newton boys soccer team dropped a road game Tuesday night.