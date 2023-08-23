Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-6:45 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at Elite Self Storage on Lisa Drive in Bethel Township.

-4:25 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1400 block of Washington Road in Concord Township.

-1:32 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Linda’s Treasures on North County Road 25A in Spring Creek Township.

-7:37 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 9800 block of Covington-Bradford Road in Newberry Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.