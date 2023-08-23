Tuesday Girls Roundup

Troy’s Maddy Williams hits the ball Tuesday night against Sidney at the Trojan Activity Center. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Casey Rogers hits a backhand return against Greenville Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Anna Meyer returns serve as libero Lauren Koesters backs up the play. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Carly West hits a forehand volley against Greenville Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Cema Rajab hits the ball over the net Tuesday against Sidney. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Sydney Bennett launches a serve Tuesday against Greenville. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Sydney Astor hits a serve Tuesday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Gwen Turnbull eyes a forehand return Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Sidney volleyball team spoiled the debut of Troy coach Paul Wisden Tuesday night, rallying for a 25-27, 22-25, 25-18, 25-23, 15-13 win over the Trojans in MVL action.

Tippecanoe 3,

Greenville 0

GREENVILLE— The Tippecanoe volleyball team went on the road to win its MVL opener 25-19, 25-16, 25-14.

“Not a bad showing for our first match,” Tippecanoe volleyball coach Howard Garcia said. “Good ball control, serving and active middle attacks set the pace of the match.”

Bri Morris had seven kills and four aces, Emily Aselage had five kills and five digs and Savannah Clawson served five aces.

Courtney Post had three blocks and Eli McCormick dished out 17 assists.

Jenna Krim added nine assists.

Xenia 3,

Piqua 2

XENIA — The Piqua volleyball team lost to Xenia 25-17, 25-19, 18-25, 14-25, 16-14 Tuesday in MVL action.

Brookville 3,

Covington 1

COVINGTON — The Covington volleyball team lost 25-16, 25-15, 23-25, 25-23 Tuesday.

“We are right there, we just need to believe in ourselves more and continue to work on correcting our mistakes,” Covington coach Ellie Cain said.

Carlie Besecker had 13 kills, three blocks and 14 digs, Addi Ventura had seven kills, Dakohta Kenworthy had six kills and Hailey Naff added five kills.

Taylor Kirker had 32 assists and eight digs and Kearsten Wiggins had eight digs.

Bethel 3,

Legacy 0

BRANDT — The Bethel volleyball team topped Legacy Christian 25-7, 25-6, 25-8 Tuesday.

Karlee Plozay had 21 kills, seven aces and 11 digs.

Layla Moore had six kills and four aces, Gabi McMahan dished out 17 assists and Claire Bailey had eight digs.

Dixie 3,

Milton-Union 1

NEW LEBANON — The Milton-Union volleyball team lost to Dixie 25-13, 21-25, 25-21, 25-23.

TENNIS

Troy 5,

Greenville 0

TROY — The Troy girls tennis team improved to 3-2 with a sweep of Greenville Tuesday.

In singles, Elizabeth Niemi defeated Sadie Lance 6-2, 6-1; Nina Short defeated Maddi Lance 6-0, 6-0 and Catherine Logan defeated Riley Etchison 6-1, 6-1.

In doubles, Casey Rogers and Gwen Turnbull defeated Sienna Gilman and Lilly Daigle 6-0, 6-0 and Sydney Bennett and Carly West defeated Kirsten Horn and Bre Landis 6-0, 6-0.

Tipp 4,

MVS 1

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls tennis team got a home win Tuesday over Miami Valley School.

In singles, Nicki Bauer lost 6-2, 6-2; Ellie Waibel won 6-0, 6-3 and Mia Tobias won 6-3, 6-1.

In doubles, Riya Patel and Morgan Collins won 6-0, 6-2 and Amelia Staub and Kara Snipes won 6-0, 6-1.

West Carrollton 3,

Piqua 2

PIQUA — The Piqua girls tennis dropped a match in the MVL Tuesday.

In singles, Ella Thomas lost 6-2, 6-1; Bri Anderson lost 6-1, 6-1 and Ava Owen lost 6-0, 6-2.

In doubles, Sierra Leonard and Nataya Yaqub won 6-3, 6-2 and Abby Smay and Alexa Fogt won 6-1, 6-0.

Piqua was coming off a 4-1 win over Brookville.

In singles, Thomas won 6-2, default; Anderson lost 6-2, 6-3 and Owen won 6-0, 6-1.

In doubles, Leonard and Yaqub won 6-1, 6-0 and Smay and Fogt won 6-0, 6-1.

SOCCER

Tipp 10,

Greenville 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls soccer team cruised to a win Tuesday night in MVL action.

Brooke Shafer had two goals and two assists, Kendall Davis and Chelsea Dettwiller had one goal and two assists each and Megan Landis and Gracie Wead had one goal and one assist each.

Also scoring goals were Julia Burgbacher, Laney Cleckner, Kaylee Dennison and Ella Turner.

Lehman 11,

Ponitz 1

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls soccer team cruised to a home win Tuesday night.

Eva Dexter had six goals for the Cavaliers and Emi Wray had two goals and one assist.

Anya Kolb had one goal and three assists and Eliya Barhorst and Veorinica Pannapara had one goal and two assists each.

Cathy Hudson had two assists and Aubri Karn added one assist.

Callie Giguere had one saves in goal.