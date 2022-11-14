News Piqua Comic-Con By Staff Reports - November 14, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp William Sneed, left, poses for a photo with Batman during the Piqua Comic-Con at the Miami Valley Center Mall on Sunday, Nov. 13. Proceeds from the Piqua Comic-Con benefit the Bethany Center and other local charities. Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today William Sneed, left, poses for a photo with Batman during the Piqua Comic-Con at the Miami Valley Center Mall on Sunday, Nov. 13. Proceeds from the Piqua Comic-Con benefit the Bethany Center and other local charities.