Piqua Community Farmer’s Market to host Strawberry Jam Contest

PIQUA — The Piqua Community Farmers Market is excited to announce its upcoming Strawberry Jam Contest, scheduled to take place on Thursday, June 8th.

Aspiring participants are invited to showcase their culinary skills by submitting a 6 oz jar/container of their homemade strawberry jam to the market no later than 5:15 p.m. on June 8th. The judging process will commence shortly thereafter.

The Farmers Market, a popular weekly event, is held on High Street in front of the Piqua Public Library every Thursday, from 3 to 6 p.m.

Entries will be judged based on taste and appearance. The winners of the contest will have the opportunity to receive “Market Money” as their reward, which can be redeemed at any vendor within the Piqua Community Farmers Market. The first-place winner will be awarded $15 in market money, followed by $10 for the second-place winner and $5 for the third-place winner.

For additional information regarding the Piqua Community Farmers Market Strawberry Jam Contest, visit the special events section of www.piquafarmersmarket.com or call Mainstreet Piqua at 937-773-9355.

We look forward to a delightful and jam-packed event at the Piqua Community Farmers Market Strawberry Jam Contest on June 8th. Join us in celebrating the finest homemade strawberry jams while supporting local vendors and enjoying the vibrant atmosphere of the Piqua Farmers Market.