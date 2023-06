PIQUA — The Piqua WIC site, housed in the Piqua Salvation Army, is closing this location on June 15, according to the Miami County Public Health Department.

All active WIC families will be transferred to the Troy clinic, which is located in the Hobart Center for County Government on Adams Street.

The Troy WIC office is open Monday through Thursday and every other Friday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 1 to 4:30 p.m.

Troy WIC can be reached at 937-573-3549 with any questions.