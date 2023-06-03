Local events and meetings

Operation Veteran and Caregiver Support Events

On Saturday, June 17, they will host their annual Fishing Derby for military/veteran children ages 3 to 17 at Stillwater Prairie Reserve. Registration for the event begins at 8 a.m. and fishing starts at 9:30 a.m. Lunch and bait will be provided. Each child will receive a t-shirt. Lunch and prizes per age group will occur at noon.

Then, their third annual golf scramble will be held on Friday, Aug. 26 at the Echo Hills Golf Club, located at 2100 Echo Lake Drive in Piqua. The range opens at 8 a.m. with awards beginning at 1 p.m. There’s a limit of 24 teams and will cost $75 per golfer, which includes a cart, range balls, swag bag, grab-n-go breakfast, and lunch by City Barbeque. Team entries close Friday, Aug. 11.

Tipp City American Legion Post 586 Meals

The Legion Post will be serving its monthly baked potato/salad bar with all the fixings for $4 each or $7 for both starting at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 5.

On Thursday June 8, they will serve tenderloin sandwiches and french fries for $6 at 6 p.m. Following the meal, euchre will be available for $5 at 7 p.m.

The post will serve a cabbage roll meal with mashed potatoes, a salad, a roll, and a dessert for $10 at 6 p.m. Trivia will follow the meal at 7 p.m.

Their weekly Sunday breakfast includes eggs, pancakes, waffles, bacon, sausage, potatoes, biscuits, gravy, toast, coffee and juices for $9. The meal runs from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Legion Post is located at 377 N. Third St. with parking located in the back of the building. The meals are open to the public.

Move to Amend June Meeting

Move to Amend Miami County will welcome Jim Warner, of Rank the Vote Ohio, at its next meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, at the Randolph & McCulloch Freedom’s Struggle Complex, located at 655 N. Main St. in Piqua.

Mr. Warner will explain ranked choice voting, provide a historic context, and describe the benefits of this voting system.

The presentation will also be live via Zoom using meeting ID 858 6983 4336 and passcode 025850. For a direct Zoom link, questions, or more information, write to [email protected].

Move to Amend Miami County is an affiliate of the national, nonpartisan, grassroots coalition of people and organizations working to end corporate power and get big money out of politics.