Troy Mayor Robin Oda, left, and Tammy Walkup, chairperson of the Troy Strawberry Festival, welcomes those in attendance at the very beginning of the Strawberry Jam on Friday, June 2, in downtown Troy on Prouty Plaza. The Strawberry Jam features live music, kids’ activities and special evening hours at local shops and restaurants.

The full festival goes from 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, until 9 p.m., and then re-opens at 10 a.m. on Sunday and goes through 6 p.m.