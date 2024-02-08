Piqua Community Foundation accepting grants through March 31.

Representatives from RT Industries proudly stand beside one of the newly acquired ADA-accessible vans, resulting from grant funding from The Piqua Community Foundation. These vehicles are crucial in fulfilling their mission to provide dependable transportation for all individuals they serve. The Foundation is accepting applications in its spring grant cycle through March 31. For more information, visit piquacommunityfoundation.org/grants. Submitted photo | The Piqua Community Foundation

PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation is accepting standard grant applications for its spring grant cycle through March 31.

The Foundation accepts project-based grant applications from nonprofit organizations serving Piqua residents with religious, educational, scientific, literary, or charitable missions twice a year. Applicants must provide documentation demonstrating the organization’s 501(c)(3) or equivalent tax-exempt status.

The spring 2024 distribution is part of The Foundation’s semiannual grant cycles from unrestricted funds. The Foundation’s Distribution Committee makes recommendations to the Board of Directors for approval based on the grant application and review process.

The Piqua Community Foundation’s grant program guidelines and application form can be found by visiting piquacommunityfoundation.org/grants. Prospective applicants are encouraged to review the guidelines and confirm their organization’s eligibility by emailing [email protected] or calling 937-615-9080.