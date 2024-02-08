Search for Ellie Carder continues

Law enforcement officials from Troy Police Department and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources convene on a pedestrian bridge across the Great Miami River during day 3 of the search for Ellie Carder, 14, a Troy juvenile who went missing more than a week ago. Mike Ullery |For Miami Valley Today Ellie Carder Ellie Carder

By Mike Ullery

For Miami Valley Today

TROY — The search for a missing Troy girl entered day three on Thursday, as search teams from a number of local, state and private organizations look for clues into her disappearance last Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Ellie Carder, 14, of Troy, allegedly went missing last Wednesday. Her disappearance was reported to Troy police on Friday, Feb. 2.

Troy officers have been following leads as they find them and an all-out-search effort began on Tuesday, Feb. 6. Professional search teams searched from the air, aboard watercraft, and on foot, from Troy, where Carder was last spotted, to south of Tipp City. Several K-9 search teams have also been deployed.

Carder’s backpack was located in the river near the state Route 41 bridge early in the search, near a spot where employees of nearby ConAgra Foods reported hearing a cry for help last Wednesday. A search at that time came away empty.

“We resumed our search this morning, around 10 a.m.,” said Capt. Dominic Burnside of the Troy Police Department.” We don’t have any new updates at this time (Thursday morning, Feb. 8). Today’s search efforts are going to focus more on water with visual searches with assistance from specialized K-9.”

Burnside also said they intend to launch drones, flown by Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies, later in the afternoon.

Searchers remain optimistic in the prospect of finding the missing teen.