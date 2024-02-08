Troy Police reports

Police log

THURSDAY

-6:21 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Floral View Apartments on Long Street.

WEDNESDAY

-6:44 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Shell on East Staunton Road. Erica J. Kuhn, 37, of Springfield, MA, was charged with theft.

-4:31 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at Troy Quick Mart on West Race Street.

-2:52 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 2500 block of Worthington Drive.

-9:19 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Sunoco on East Main Street.

-6:38 a.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault in the 500 block of Meadow Lane.

-1:17 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 1000 block of Walker Street.

-12:00 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Shell on West Main Street.

TUESDAY

-8:58 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 300 block of West Market Street.

-8:02 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at CVS on West Main Street.

-12:47 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1300 block of Imperial Court.

-12:34 a.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault at Floral View Apartments on Long Street.

-12:21 a.m.: driving under suspension. Ashley D. Kline, 39, of Troy, was charged with driving under OVI suspension.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.