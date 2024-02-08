Troy blood donor wins television raffle.

Robert “Bob McKee” was the winner of the a big-screen television courtesy of Solvita’s “Be a Champion” raffle drawing. Submitted photo | Solvita

DAYTON—Troy’s Robert “Bob McKee” was the winner of a big-screen television courtesy of Solvita’s “Be a Champion” raffle drawing, celebrating the Super Bowl Season.

Everyone who registered to donate with Solvita between Jan. 22 and Feb. 3 was automatically entered in a raffle for a 65-inch TV. McKee entered the drawing when he donated on Jan. 29 at the Nitto employee blood drive.

“No clue!” said McKee when he learned a TV was up for grabs, and he was the winner. “I’m just shocked!”

The new widescreen TV could arrive in time for Super Bowl Sunday, but McKee can also look forward to watching shows with his grandson.

McKee has been with Nitto for 15 years and regularly supports the employee blood drives. He has 19 lifetime donations and was one of 15 Nitto donors at the Jan. 29 blood drive.

To schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app by calling 937- 461-3220 or at www.donortime.com.